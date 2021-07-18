Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Short Interest Update

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

WIZD opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. Wizard Brands has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Get Wizard Brands alerts:

Wizard Brands Company Profile

Wizard Brands Inc produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Wizard Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizard Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.