Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) Short Interest Update

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
WIZD opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69. Wizard Brands has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
Wizard Brands Company Profile
