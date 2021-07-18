WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.09-3.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $961 million-1.009 billion less repair payments, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.80 million.WNS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.090-$3.280 EPS.

Shares of WNS opened at $79.58 on Friday. WNS has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $83.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.60.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

