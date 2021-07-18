Wolfe Research Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $253.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after acquiring an additional 132,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

