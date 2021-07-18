Woodcoin Price Hits $0.0488 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0488 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $392,426.13 and approximately $78,561.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,651.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.10 or 0.06145392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $443.08 or 0.01399867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.37 or 0.00380310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00133377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.08 or 0.00638451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00393763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00300575 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

