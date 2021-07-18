Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,061,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,924 shares during the period. Woodward makes up about 11.0% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 3.24% of Woodward worth $248,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Woodward by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.