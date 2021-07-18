Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wrap Technologies Inc. is a security technology company. It focuses on delivering modern policing solutions to customers, primarily consisting of law enforcement and security personnel. The company’s products consist of BolaWrap 100 which is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device. Wrap Technologies Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

WRAP has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $6.50 on Thursday. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $246.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $36,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,506.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock worth $482,705 in the last ninety days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

