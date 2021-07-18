WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Short Interest Up 37.1% in June

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

WSFS opened at $44.42 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $67,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,506 shares in the company, valued at $682,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WSFS Financial by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

