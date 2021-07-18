X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan Sells 13,448 Shares

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $77,729.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

XFOR stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). On average, sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

