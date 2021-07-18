Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Update

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

XCRT opened at $0.09 on Friday. Xcelerate has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.17.



Xcelerate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides dental services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice.

