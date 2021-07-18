Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 58.5% in June

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,600 shares, a decline of 58.5% from the June 15th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 678,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XIN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.26. 216,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,456. The company has a market cap of $121.90 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.54. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.54.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

