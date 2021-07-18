XIO (XIO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One XIO coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000089 BTC.

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

