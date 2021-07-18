XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,648 shares during the quarter. XL Fleet comprises approximately 1.3% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $16,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $27,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $99,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in XL Fleet during the first quarter worth $135,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.50. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

