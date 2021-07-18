XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,700 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,714,758.00.

XPEL stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPEL by 119.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

