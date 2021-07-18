XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 22,700 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,714,758.00.
XPEL stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 98.75 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.23. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in XPEL by 119.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 81.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
