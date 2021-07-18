XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Sells $2,933,328.06 in Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.30. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. Cowen boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

