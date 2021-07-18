Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YSG. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,913,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Yatsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,208,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YSG opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Yatsen has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

