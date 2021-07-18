yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,796.00

yieldfarming.insure (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, yieldfarming.insure has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One yieldfarming.insure coin can now be purchased for about $391.50 or 0.02281515 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldfarming.insure has a total market cap of $18.31 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of yieldfarming.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,786.21 or 0.99920474 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00034500 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.01185210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.34 or 0.00362562 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00364645 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006367 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00051882 BTC.

yieldfarming.insure Coin Profile

yieldfarming.insure (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. yieldfarming.insure’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,780 coins. yieldfarming.insure’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins . The official website for yieldfarming.insure is yieldfarming.insure

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

yieldfarming.insure Coin Trading

