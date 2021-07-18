Yun-Lung Chen Sells 5,951 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $619,439.59.

Shares of AMBA opened at $91.64 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $137.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

