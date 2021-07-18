Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $21.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

