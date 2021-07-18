Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $421.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $8.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

In other news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,438.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,880,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,388,000 after purchasing an additional 221,416 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,412,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 41,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

