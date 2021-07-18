Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.15. Centene posted earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.66. 1,794,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,281. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.