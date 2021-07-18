Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. nLIGHT’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of LASR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.92. 135,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.84 and a beta of 2.55. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

