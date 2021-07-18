Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.23%.

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 30,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,373. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $150.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.69. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

Read More: Straddles

