Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $392.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will report sales of $392.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.23 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KWR stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.65. 44,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.81. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.