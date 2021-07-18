Zacks: Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. EnPro Industries posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPO traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 53,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,670. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

