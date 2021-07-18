Zacks: Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

FAST stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

