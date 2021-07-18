Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.35. Fidus Investment posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDUS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.19. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 200.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.