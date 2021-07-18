Zacks: Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.98. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $538,152.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI traded down $2.64 on Friday, hitting $219.99. The stock had a trading volume of 583,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,024. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.72 and a 1 year high of $225.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.