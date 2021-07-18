Zacks: Analysts Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SRAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SRAX by 636.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in SRAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX stock opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.86. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

