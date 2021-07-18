Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of AXGN opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.94.

In other AxoGen news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after acquiring an additional 418,278 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,944,000 after acquiring an additional 208,820 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

