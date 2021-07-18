Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. BGSF also posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGSF shares. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BGSF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BGSF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 32,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $123.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

