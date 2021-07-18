Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Announce $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.14. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

