Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.86 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will report $7.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.89 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.17 billion to $33.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.74 billion to $35.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,513. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

