Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post $2.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $2.50 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $12.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $97.68 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $249.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.74. 840,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,808. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.