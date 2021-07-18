Zacks: Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.76. Argo Group International posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 728.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $510.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.63 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

Shares of ARGO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 104,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,476. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Argo Group International has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

