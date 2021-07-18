Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMC Materials.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after acquiring an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $133.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.