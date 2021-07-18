Zacks: Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce sales of $260.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.60 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,695.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPA. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Copa by 29.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 289,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Copa has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

