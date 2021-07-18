Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) to Sell

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $146.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AptarGroup anticipates second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share between 91 cents and 99 cents. The mid-point of the range reflects year-over-year growth of 19%. Demand in hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, cleaners and disinfectants will aid the Beauty + Home segment. Higher sales to the injectables and active material science solutions markets will drive the Pharma segment. Demand for prescription drug and consumer health care devices is anticipated to remain under pressure this year. Weakness in beauty and food service markets will likely remain a drag as well. Earnings this year might be negatively impacted by higher raw material costs and escalating costs for freight, energy and labor. Nevertheless, the company will gain from its focus on launching innovative products, expansion through buyouts and strategic investments to drive growth.”

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

ATR stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.55. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total transaction of $932,537.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,735 shares of company stock worth $10,885,466. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

