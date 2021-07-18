Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $70.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bank First by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth about $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.