Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

ORGO has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

ORGO stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 237.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

