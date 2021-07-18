Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXBDF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Investec upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS OXBDF opened at $18.43 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

