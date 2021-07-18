Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, June 14th. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.74.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

