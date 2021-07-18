Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RWT. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

