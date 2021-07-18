Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 2,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $82,160.00. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,798,289 shares of company stock worth $149,998,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $1,014,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 862,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 308,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

