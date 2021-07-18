Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSE PLC is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company also stores and distributes natural gas and provides other energy-related services. It operates a telecommunications network that offers bandwidth and capacity to companies, public sector organizations, Internet service providers, and others. SSE PLC, formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is based in Perth, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upgraded SSE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

SSE stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $22.46.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

