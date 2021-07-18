Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $912,800.00. Insiders have sold 111,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

