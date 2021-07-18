Zebi Token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,548.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $21,548.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00147684 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,747.77 or 1.00017152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,034,191,665 coins and its circulating supply is 765,634,391 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

