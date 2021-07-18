Zebra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in DURECT by 5.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DURECT by 22.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 81,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

DRRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

DRRX opened at $1.35 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

