Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells $3,017,880.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Ross W. Manire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.98, for a total transaction of $3,017,880.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $518.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $509.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

