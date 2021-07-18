Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Major Shareholder Michael C. Jonas Sells 62,995 Shares of Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) major shareholder Michael C. Jonas sold 62,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $1,176,116.65. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael C. Jonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Michael C. Jonas sold 13,399 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $248,283.47.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 162,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,686. The stock has a market cap of $224.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 310.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

