Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Research Coverage Started at 86 Research

86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zhihu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97. Zhihu has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZH. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $81,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

